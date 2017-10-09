Kodak Black Indicted on Criminal Sexual Conduct Charges

Kodak Black has been indicted by a grand jury in Florence County, South Carolina on charges of first degree criminal sexual conduct, local outlet WPDE reports. The indictment stems from his alleged assault of a teenage girl last February.

The embattled rapper, born Dieuson Octave, has been ordered to refrain from contacting the alleged victim or her family; he is also forbidden from commenting on the allegations to the media. No trial date has been set. Octave faces up to 30 years in prison.

The alleged sexual assault happened at a Comfort Inn and Suites while Black was in town for a performance. The victim first reported the allegations to a school nurse in Richland County, and the school resource officer brought the report to the attention of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The news is the latest development amidst multiple criminal charges against Octave, 20, who released his debut album, Painting Pictures, earlier this year. The rapper was incarcerated last year for violating the terms of his probation for charges related to selling drugs, running from cops, and firearm possession, and was released in June after serving a month of time.

Follow Andrea Domanick on Twitter.