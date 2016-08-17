Kodak Black Is Being Kept in Jail Following the Discovery of New Arrest Warrants



Photo courtesy of Atlantic Records

Kodak Black, who was set to be released from jail today, will remain incarcerated following the discovery of two outstanding arrest warrants, Florida’s Sun-Sentinel reports.

In a statement to the paper, the Broward County Sherriff’s Office said that it found two active warrants during the process of releasing Kodak from the Broward Main Jail after his court hearing yesterday. One warrant was issued out of St. Lucie County, Florida, and the other is from Florence, South Carolina. One of them is a no-bond hold, which means that 19-year-old Pompano Beach rapper, whose real name is Dieuson Octave, cannot be released.

“At this point he’s still going to be in jail,” spokeswoman Joy Oglesby told the Sun-Sentinel.

Fans were rejoicing yesterday after news broke that Kodak would be getting released. Kodak was set to leave jail this morning. Under the terms of a plea deal that withheld adjudication, he would face a year of house arrest followed by five years of probation. He was being charged for a list of crimes that included robbery, false imprisonment, fleeing a law enforcement officer, and possession of a firearm by a delinquent, and he was facing a sentence of up to 55 years in prison.

The charges for the outstanding warrants have not yet been revealed.

