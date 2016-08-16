Skrrrrrt! Kodak Black Is Set to Be Released from Jail



Photo courtesy of Atlantic Records

Kodak Black is set to be released from jail on a plea deal that gives him house arrest and probation, South Florida’s Sun-Sentinel reports. The 19-year-old Pompano Beach, Florida, rapper, whose real name is Dieuson Octave, pleaded no contest to a list of charges that included robbery, false imprisonment, fleeing a law enforcement officer, and possession of a firearm by a delinquent. A representative from Kodak Black’s label, Atlantic, confirmed the news to Noisey.

Videos by VICE

As part of the deal, he will remain on house arrest at an undisclosed location for a year, and he will be on probation for five years afterwards. Additionally, Sun-Sentinel reporter Brett Clarkson noted on Twitter, Kodak will be required to do 300 hours of community service, anger management and mentorship sessions, and drug evaluations. However, the judge, Lisa Porter, agreed to withhold adjudication, which means that Kodak will not become a convicted felon and will be able to tour out of the country in the future.

In April, Kodak was arrested while on probation after police suspected him of purchasing drugs. He led officers on a high-speed chase during which he threw a gun away in a dumpster. He was potentially facing a lengthy sentence. Judge Porter warned Kodak could receive up to 55 years in prison if he further violates his probation.

Kodak’s viral hits “Skrt” and “No Flockin” have made him one of the most beloved new rappers in the country, and he recently signed a record deal with Atlantic. Check out his excellent mixtape Lil Big Pac from earlier this year and celebrate his release accordingly.

UPDATE: Atlantic shared the following statement with Noisey: “We are grateful for the mercy of the court and pleased with the outcome. We are excited to watch Kodak Black grow as an artist and he is so thankful for all of the support he has received.”

Follow Kyle Kramer on Twitter.