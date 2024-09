Last week, Kodak Black was transferred from a St. Lucie County, Florida, jail to the custody of deputies in Florence, South Carolina, to face charges of criminal sexual assault. A day later, he was released on $100,000 bond. Today, the rapper released “There He Go,” his first song since being home. Kodak is currently on house arrest, awaiting trial and faces up to 30 years in prison. See the video below.

