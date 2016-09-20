Kodak Black Sentenced to 120 Days in Jail for Misdemeanor Drug Charges

Promising Pompano Beach, Florida rapper​ Kodak Black has been sentenced to 120 days in county jail after pleading no contest to two misdemeanor drug charges on Monday, Florida’s Sun Sentinel reports​. The charges are from a traffic stop on Christmas Day 2015 and were among those discovered last month as the rapper was set to be discharged from prison.

Due to credit from time he has already served, the 19-year-old, born Dieuson Octave, is scheduled to be released on November 30, 2016. However, he​ still faces a charge of criminal sexual misconduct in Florence, South Carolina, stemming from an alleged incident in a hotel on February 7, 2016. If convicted, he could face up to 30 years in prison. It is unclear whether or not he will be extradited to South Carolina.

Earlier this year, Kodak was arrested on charges of robbery, false imprisonment, and marijuana possession​ after he led police on a chase and tossed a firearm into a trashcan. In August, a Florida judge agreed to withhold adjudication​,​ which would have resulted in Kodak being released under the agreement that he’d complete 12 months of house arrest and five years of probation​. On the day he was set to be released, the two warrants for misdemeanor drugs charges in St. Lucie County, Florida, and criminal sexual misconduct in Florence County, South Carolina, were discovered​, keeping him incarcerated.

The Atlantic Records recording artist has steadily made a name for himself over the past couple years with his breakout songs “No Flockin” and “Skrt” and his most recent mixtape, Lil Big Pac.

