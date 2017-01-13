Kodak Black Wears Ski Mask for Entire ‘Breakfast Club’ Interview, Says He’s “Tupac Resurrected”

Rising Miami rapper Kodak Black saw his ascent damaged late last year by very serious sexual assault charges and a subsequent house arrest. He’s since spent nearly all of January embroiled in a semi-beef with Lil Wayne, challenging the older rapper to a fight on Instagram. Kodak made an appearance on The Breakfast Club, ostensibly to clear the air a little. This is very difficult for him to do while covering his face with a black ski mask, among other reasons.

Kodak is standoffish and despondent at the beginning of the interview, taking several silent minutes to answer a simple question about where he got his rap name from. Even as Charlamagne Tha God attempts to steer questions to serious subjects, both him and Kodak get the room entangled in a discussion about dick cheese when Charlamagne compares Kodak’s mask to a foreskin. Later, Charlamagne reads a chapter of Psalm 142 to Kodak. Just as the whole thing is about to end, Kodak blurts out “I’m Tupac resurrected,” and says he’s going to put gospel superstar Kirk Franklin on his upcoming album. This is a frankly bizarre interview, and you can watch it below.

