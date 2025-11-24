Kodak Launches a New 35mm Film Camera

What I love about Kodak is that there’s no obscenely long lead-up to launching a new camera. I understand that the hype train needs time to build up momentum for the launch of the next Samsung Galaxy phone or Garmin fēnix smartwatch, but like 20th-century philosopher Tom Petty once said, the waiting is the hardest part.

Not so when Kodak announces a new camera. The Snapic A1, a 35mm film camera listed at $99, goes on sale next Monday, December 1. You can pre-order one now if you just can’t wait, or if you’re worried they’ll all sell out by then.

the company that really makes it

First things first, Kodak doesn’t manufacture the Snapic A1. It’s made by the Hong Kong-based Reto Production. Kodak has a partnership with Reto.

Remember the Charmera, the Kodak-branded camera that sold out in less than a day back in September 2025? That, too, was made by Reto. So is the Ektar H35N half-frame 35mm film camera.

That’s why everybody is being particular with the language used to describe the Snapic A1. We don’t say that Kodak is back to making film cameras, just that a new, Kodak-branded camera is coming out soon.

After a rough go back in August, when Kodak was obligated to report that its future was in jeopardy, Kodak seems to have settled things back down.

“The prior conditions that required Kodak under U.S. GAAP accounting standards to include cautionary disclosure about its ability to continue as a going concern have been fully resolved,” said a Kodak representative on November 6, 2025.

So if your worry was that Kodak might not stick around in the near future, it seems as if that fire has been put out. And that leaves you free to snap up a Snapic A1.

Remember the lesson of the Charmera selling out in an afternoon. If you want a Snapic A1, jump on it and hit that pre-order button as soon as you know for sure, because people sure do snap up these Kodak releases.