Get Baja Blasted With This THCa Diamonds Vape

My standards for my highs are, well, high. It’s not often that I get to be as baked as I used to get in high school, but the Koi Baja Blast THCa Diamonds Vape brought me to a fun-loving state that I’d like to live in. And it’s not surprising considering the potency and pureness of THCa diamonds. From sh*tty movies to boring conversations, this vape can make anything a blast — a Baja Blast.

A Bold Cannabinoid Combo Plate

The vape contains 2g of liquid THCa diamonds concentrate, so there’s plenty to smoke in each one. The breakdown of these vapes is complicated. They have less than 1% CBDa, THCV, and CBN. The vapes contain three main cannabinoids and have a concentration of 37% THCa and 35% Delta-8 THC, plus 5% THCP.

THCa turns into Delta-9 THC once heated, but it loses some weight. The final Delta-9 concentration is around 32%, and that’s in addition to the Delta-8 and THCP. Delta-8 THC is weaker than Delta-9 for most people, but THCP can be extremely potent. It can be 33x stronger than Delta-9, so it’s difficult to even quantify its strength in something like a vape. It’s safe to say the THCa Diamonds Vapes are no joke, so I don’t recommend them for newbies or nervous Nellies.

Back-of-the-Classroom Giggles

THCP is not always great. It’s so strong that it can easily cause anxiety and discomfort. But Koi has weaved it into this formula well, creating a serious high that’s still fun and comfortable. At least, that’s the case for me, but I can’t say it’ll be the same for people with a lower tolerance.

After hitting this fairly consistently for an hour, I was giggly and talkative and chilled the f*ck out. While I love a sedating high or hazy vibe, this vape delivered a high that was pure fun without any anxious feelings.

Be warned, it’s the kind of high that’ll make you talk through a whole movie, so not ideal for activities that require focus or quiet situations. Or if you’re with someone who hates it when you talk through movies. It’s a goofy and playful high that makes you want to wrestle with your dog and watch really bad Liam Neeson movies. But they’re still kind of good because it’s Liam Neeson.

You know when you and your best friend were in the same class and could not keep it together? Every little thing was funny, and you’re practically choking on your own laughter. The teacher is ready to kick you both out, which only makes it funnier. That’s how this high feels. It’s all comical and silly, so it’s a magnificent product if you’re trying not to take life too seriously.

I can’t decide if Taco Bell and Mountain Dew should be salty or psyched about this. On the one hand, the flavor is so distinctly Baja Blast that they might feel like Koi copied them. BUT, this vape also made me want to hit the TB drive-thru and get the real thing to pair with the experience. And I’m not a Taco Bell or Mountain Dew fan (don’t come at me for that, please). I like to think of this as a faithful homage to the Baja Blast drink.

The sweet, breezy Baja Blast flavor is clear as day, with a soft taste that’s like a tropical breeze mixed with a marshmallow. Now that I said that, you’ll notice the marshmallow undertones next time you get a Baja Blast with your Crunch Wrap Supreme. The vape tastes a little like lime and orange with maybe some vanilla in there, giving you that smooth and familiar taste.

I’m typically a flavored-vape hater, but the Baja Blast is hard to knock. The taste is crisp but not bold or punchy, and I find that sweet and citrus notes lend themself well to weed in general. Lots of strains have those notes anyway, like Super Lemon Haze or Ice Cream Cake.

I do wish the vape were easier to hit. You have to pull pretty hard to get a decent rip. Considering its potency, maybe that’s not a bad thing. However, I prefer a smooth-flowing pull with no resistance. No worries — the amusing high is well worth the extra lung effort.

Koi Kept It Cute

Koi’s vape design isn’t the smallest, but it’s still compact enough to fit in your pocket. Well, definitely dude pockets. It’s about the length of a credit card and the width of a quarter, maybe a bit bigger, so you can carry it around and hit it discreetly. These vapes feature a tiny LED screen that displays the battery level and a countdown timer for your hit. Plus, the pretty koi fish logo!

Just press the button and wait for the countdown to heat the concentrate, or take your hit right away while it warms up if you’re feeling impatient. That’s me. And it still works, but the hit is stronger if you practice patience.

Diamonds on a Budget

At $40 for 2g of premium liquid THCa diamonds, I consider this a fabulous deal. There are many kinds of highs, all of which can have upsides, but few are as enjoyable as the giggly, goofy high you get from this vape. I’ve also paid more for 1g vapes, so at this price point, you’re getting plenty of good stuff at a great price.

The only thing that would make this vape better is if it were a vape cartridge and not a disposable vape. Not to preach, but they’re tough on the planet, and carts are ever so slightly less wasteful. However, I can’t deny the portability and convenience of a disposable, once again justifying this middle-of-the-road price.

A Crunchwrap for the Soul

The Koi Baja Blast THCa Liquid Diamonds Vape has taken the top spot as my favorite flavored vape. They’re not usually my jam, but the enigmatic flavor of Baja Blast suits the elevated high like peanut butter suits jelly. There is no being sad or grumpy with this concentrate. The vibes are immaculately giddy and happy, and there’s not much more to ask for from a cannabis product.

