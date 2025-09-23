A THC Vape That Makes You the Calm in the Storm

The Koi Slurricane THC Vape is more like a soothing rainy day than a hurricane, but it certainly slows things down for a slurry experience. This massive (in dosage, not actual size) vape can keep you high for quite some time, thanks to the 5g serving. With a lovable design and relaxing strain, it’s a prime example of how beautiful indicas can be.

A Storm of THC

This one is a doozy. The live resin vape contains THCa, THCP, Delta-8 THC, and Delta-9 THC, giving you a potent medley of the good stuff. It’s mostly Delta-8, with a little THCP and then moderate amounts of THCa and Delta-9. Koi doesn’t use any additives or artificial flavors, so you get a more natural taste and texture.

The Slurricane strain is a bold indica, usually with a THC content on the higher side. This vape contains all the natural aspects of the strain, complete with the distinct terpenes, like caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene. The best thing about this vape is that it’s a fatty, with 5g of concentrate. I’m used to seeing 1-2g or even 0.5g vapes, so this is a hefty serving.

Slurry Vibes for Any Setting

Slurricane is an indica if there ever was one. It takes away all your stress and surrounds you in this dreamy haze that puts you perfectly at peace. Normally, I caution people when it comes to THCP, one of the strongest psychoactive cannabinoids out there. But with this formula, it’s just the right amount for a strong but smooth high.

I find this to be the ideal vape for times when you want to sink into your own happy thoughts and spend some time leisurely doing whatever your heart desires. That could be an aimless walk, a movie marathon, an afternoon of reading, or a slow yoga class. It’s also one of the best strains to pair with a night out drinking, because it helps bring you down and balance out the chaos of alcohol.

Despite being an indica, it won’t knock you out. The high is adaptable enough for hitting the bars or hitting your pillow, and tends to lean into whatever mood you’re in. You can enjoy the tingly and soft body high paired with a happy but calm head high. Be warned, if you are out socializing with people, you might not be the most talkative. But you’ll be vibing with the conversation, even if you don’t jump in. And that’s okay too.

In the same vein, I don’t find it ideal for creative activities. It’s more of a sit-back-and-watch kind of high, with a mindless feel. That means it can also make mundane, everyday activities chill, like doing the dishes or folding laundry. For indica lovers like me, it’s the best high in the world, erasing all anxiety and leaving you with a flowy feeling that keeps things easy.

Grape Expectations, Met

I’m generally not a grape girlie, but the rich berry and grape flavor of Slurricane is worthy of praise. Since Koi loaded this concentrate with all those natural terpenes, you get to experience the Slurricane taste to the max, which is defined by that grapey profile.

There’s no doubt about it, it is fully berry-coded, with a heavy fruit taste that mixes blueberries, cherries, raspberries, and grapes together. Like jam in a vape. Notes of pepper and florals make the taste even more complex, adding high and low notes that elevate the grape flavor. If you’re a sucker for those rich, fruity flavors, this will not disappoint.

The smoke is gentle on your throat without feeling weak. It’s a wonderful profile for both newbies and veterans, but beginners should start with one rip and take it slow from there.

A Vape You Won’t Want to Put Down

I usually gravitate toward pen-shaped vapes, rather than the boxy ones, but this one is stylish and simple enough to convert me. It’s a matchbook-sized vape that comes in a rich color that matches the strain’s energy. In Slurricane’s case, it’s a mulberry purple hue.

My favorite part is the vape’s texture. The body of it has a matte, smooth texture, which I’m guessing is some sort of silicone. It’s a lovely complement to the body high because it feels luscious on your fingertips, making it hard to put it down.

Aside from the colorful and cool vape design, which is also small enough to fit in your pocket, it delivers a careful but robust pull. It’s not so loosey-goosey that the slightest inhale creates massive amounts of smoke. There’s just enough resistance for you to precisely control your hit. I like to put it on the 3.0 voltage heat setting for the best hit. This medium temperature ensures the smoke stays soft, but you still get plenty. But you can lower the strength to 2.8 or raise it to 3.3.

Top-Shelf High, Floor-Shelf Price

Koi prices their vapes super cheap, giving you the most bang for your buck. These 5g vapes are just $68 for a one-time purchase, or $54 for the subscription option. That means you’re only paying $11-14 per gram of concentrate. When I go to dispensaries, I typically pay $25-30 per gram. It’s a budgeter’s dream, offering a top-shelf high at a bottom-shelf (or floor) price.

A Storm You’ll Want to Chase

Koi really let the strain shine with this disposable vape. The Koi Slurricane THC Vape has all the heavy berry qualities of Slurricane flower, but can fit in your pocket. It’s the kind of high that can make you fall in love with cannabis. Despite its high potency, I think it’s a brilliant option for someone just trying out disposable vapes, and you can always keep it on the lowest setting to manage your experience.

