Ride Off Into a Shroom Sunset With This Trippy Infused Chocolate Bar

Koi makes scrumptious, strong gummies and lovely THCa flower, along with many other products. This December, they’re adding Koi YEEHAW Mushroom-Infused Chocolate Bars to their lineup, meaning they’re getting into the mushroom game. They’re dropping on Black Friday, and you should lasso them before they sell out.

No, these do not contain magic mushrooms, aka shrooms. However, they create a comparable experience that feels similar to a shroom trip. Before I get people saying it’s a “placebo” effect or something, no. I’ve done magic mushrooms plenty of times, as has my friend who ate these with me, and we agreed this was a serious, full-on trip. No doubt about it.

Do not take these casually, but take them if you’re looking for a crazy, creative experience that takes you out of reality for a bit. Time slows down, thoughts go haywire, and visions distort. The Koi YEEHAW Mushroom-Infused Chocolate Bar is a wild ride, so get your cowboy boots and saddle ready. You’ll Yeehaw! your way into hallucinations and a hilarious trip.

What Is It?

The YEEHAW Mushroom-Infused Chocolate Bar is NOT a THC edible. This is a mushroom-infused chocolate bar that contains a proprietary mushroom blend, along with Codyceps, Kanna, Kava, L-Theanine, Citicoline, Theobromine, Mucuna Pruriens, and Piperine. Koi states that these chocolate bars contain no psilocybin or psilocin, which are the compounds in shrooms that create a psychedelic trip.

It is not clear what is in the “proprietary magic blend” of mushrooms. I will get more into the experience later, but these absolutely created a trip, not just a high. The ingredient list also includes Blue Lotus Extract, 5-HTP, Harmaline, Huperzine A, and Yohimbe Extract.

Based on my research, Harmaline is likely what causes the psychedelic trip. It’s a psychoactive β-carboline alkaloid found in plants, and often used to brew ayahuasca. Bam! That’s gotta be the trippy ingredient. It’s also possible that the other compounds enhance the Harmaline effects, so it’s an entourage effect situation.

BIG CAVEAT: I can’t confirm or deny precisely what makes these psychedelic. Be careful trying them. In general, this is a great reminder/warning to be careful what mushroom and cannabis products you put in your body because there are all kinds of funky, questionable ingredients out there.

But I took the plunge for all of you anyway and tried them. Each piece of chocolate is infused with about 333mg of the mushroom/ingredient magic blend. The dosing here is tricky because I don’t know exactly how much Harmaline is in the bar, or how much of each other’s compound. Koi recommends one square to start (of course), and defines the doses as follows:

Saddle Up: 1-4 Pieces

Giddy Up: 4-8 Pieces

Yeehaw: 8-12 Pieces

The experience really builds. If you take one and don’t feel much, take one more, not four more. It can ramp up quickly.

Why It Stands Out

There are countless reasons this stands out from other products. Plenty of mushroom blends or mushroom-infused products can create a light buzz or uplifting, creative energy. If you bought something hoping for a true trip, those can be disappointing. But these chocolate bars are for real. You get a real psychedelic trip if you take enough, so you don’t need to find illegal shrooms.

On top of the very real trip, these also wow me because of the fun and on-theme branding. Koi leaned into the cowboy aesthetic for these, dubbing them YEEHAW chocolate because they take you on a wild ride. The weird designs on the box, iridescent and holographic materials, and mesmerizing colors don’t disappoint. Before you even open the chocolate bar, each one looks like it’s ready to give you a good time. And when you do open it, you get to see the adorable and cartoonish horseshoes, clovers, and other symbols on each chocolate square.

One bar is $35, or you can get all three flavors for $105. Psychedelic products like this are still in the grey area legally, so it’s hard to define the value. Finding good shrooms can be tough, so $35 for a solid trip is a reasonable price in my opinion. Plus, these taste way better than dry, dusty shrooms.

Testing and Results

Before getting into the actual trip, let’s talk flavors. These mushroom-infused chocolate bars come in three flavors: Strawberry Milk, Cookies & Cream, and classic Milk Chocolate. The Milk Chocolate was my favorite, but it still had a somewhat unusual flavor that clues you into them being special. The Cookies & Cream tasted more like caramel to me for whatever reason, so that Oreo taste was not strong. Lastly, the Strawberry Milk was fine but not super flavorful or sweet.

But this isn’t really about the flavors. It’s about the experience. In all honestly, I didn’t believe these would work, so I may have been a little reckless with my dosing. I ate 12 squares, which is a full bar, in 5 to 10 minutes. In less than an hour, I was suspicious. Everyone’s face on Community looked a little swirly, and the subtle vignette closed in on my vision.

I can’t say this was exactly like a typical shroom trip. It felt a little lighter, clearer, and maybe less scary? If you’ve ever done shrooms, you know things can swing quickly from dark and spooky to fun and bright. This didn’t have many dark moments, just loads of giggles, a complete lack of time perception, rollercoaster thought patterns, and wall-breathing hallucinations.

I felt more active than I have on shrooms. I was even able to go into a grocery store. It didn’t end well, as we couldn’t stop laughing at self-checkout, but walking into a grocery store while tripping is not usually something I’d volunteer for. It was more external than internal, as shroom trips are usually very introspective.

If you weren’t trying to go on a full-on trip, you can just take one or two squares. They deliver on their promise to create a buzzy, upbeat energy. I know people who love to take mushroom chocolates before going to a bar, making it easier for them to abstain from alcohol.

The mushroom bar is not a “functional” product. When taking these for the first time, do not make any big plans. Have some kids’ movies lined up and maybe a bowl of fresh fruit. These are not a mushroom product to take lightly.

With the Koi YEEHAW Mushroom-Infused Chocolate Bars, you can take a buckin’ trip without getting off your couch, so daddle up for some psychedelic fun.

