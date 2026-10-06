Kojima Provides Update on PYSINT Development and Timeline

Now that PHYSINT has found a new home at Xbox, Hideo Kojima is ready to share a handful of new details about progress on the game’s story development and the timeline for filming.

PHYSINT Filming With Most Characters Will Start in 2027

Screenshot: Kojima Productions, Xbox

The development and production of a Hideo Kojima experience always tends to be a long and expensive process. That certainly seems to be the case for PHYSINT and was likely part of the reason that Sony PlayStation decided to drop the project. Luckily for fans of Kojima, Xbox has picked up the production and it seems like things are back on track.

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Hideo Kojima recently opened up a bit about the development process for PHYSINT on his Koji10 podcast. He posted a lengthy 79-minute episode and this one includes English-language subtitles.

During the podcast, Kojima discussed a lot of different topics, including the development of PHYSINT. He didn’t go into great detail, but he did confirm that he has the plot prepared and that he pitched all of the actors appearing in it himself. He also mentioned that about 70% of the actors were already Kojima fans.

In terms of production timing, he also explained that the goal is for filming to begin next year with the cast. Charlie Fraser and Minami Hamabe already been scanned.

Given those updates, it sounds like things are moving forward, but the game is likely still quite a long way from launch. It will be very interesting to see how quickly production moves along, given the new push at Xbox to ship games more frequently and not have super long development cycles.

For those unfamiliar with the project, PHYSINT is the spiritual successor to Metal Gear Solid and will be Kojima’s return to the stealth-espionage genre. Kojima has promised that the game will be full of brand-new ideas for the spy action genre.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more PHYSINT and other Kojima news and updates.

PHYSINT does not currently have a confirmed release window.