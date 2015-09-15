Kompakt Are Readying Another Dose of Downtempo Brilliance on Pop Ambient 2016

Ambient fans of the world rejoice: Cologne techno stalwarts Kompakt are back with another instalment of the yearly Pop Ambient series. As usual, it’ll (softly) feature a ton of material from your favorite fey lads with floppy fringes and synthesizers. The joy of these compilations is their ability to showcase the genre’s breadth. Ambient, after all, goes above and beyond pallid Eno pastiches.

Expect to hear everything from classic kosmiche to tripped-out dub to modern classical and beyond. Just don’t expect huge kick drums. Check out the gorgeous front cover, the incredibly enticing tracklisting, and a smattering of our favorite ever cuts from the series below.

Kompakt Pop Ambient 2016 Tracklist:

1. Stephan Mathieu – April Im Oktober

2. The Orb -Alpine Dawn

3. Anton Kubikov -April

4. Max Würden – Unterwasser

5. Sicker Man & Gregor Schwellenbach – Turns

6. Würden & Pfeiffer – Feinherb

7. Mikkel Metal – Titan

8. Dave DK – Veira (Leandro Fresco Mix)

9. Wolfgang Voigt – Rückverzauberung (Thore Pfeiffer Megamix)

10. Jens Uwe Beyer – The Bremen

11. Leandro Fresco – Configuración de Ataque

12. Thore Pfeiffer – Idyl

Pop Ambient 2016 is released on, yep, Kompakt on November 13th.

