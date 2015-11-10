Kompakt Members Gave Us a Guided Tour of Their New KX Imprint

Kompakt is the sort of electronic music institution that needs no introduction. Founded in 1998, by Wolfgang Voigt, Michael Mayer, and Jürgen Paape, the label put its hometown of Cologne on the map while carving out a delicate sound that fits somewhere between house, techno, and the sort of heavenly, melodic absolution proffered by folks like Gui Boratto, DJ Koze, and even Animal Collective’s Panda Bear.

In January of this year, members of the label launched KX, a prolific release that, per the Kompakt team, seeks to “provide an appropriate platform for the vast number of really great demo tracks that we get every day.” KX’s releases, however in-demand, were restricted to sales in Kompakt’s Cologne store or digitally. But with the forthcoming release of KX2015, a 2-CD, double-vinyl compilation of Cologne’s next generation of stars, KX is offering fans a rare tour of its developing curatorial aesthetic, which includes established names like Guy Mantzur and Jonas Rathsman alongside near-unknowns like Euripides and Kriztian Dobrocsi. Enjoy a full stream of the 2-CD compilation below, along with an interview with Kompakt team. The compilation drops on November 13th, and you can it pre-order it here.

THUMP: What is the objective of the KX collections in particular?

KX: The KX label was founded in January 2015, and is the result of the idea to provide an appropriate platform for the vast number of really great demo tracks that we get every day, from established [artists] as well as still unknown yet enormously talented newcomers. When it comes to selecting them, [we] focus exclusively on the quality of the track and not on the artist’s name.

KX had originally been conceived as an exclusive label, not for worldwide distribution, and available only in our KOMPAKT shop in Cologne or on our website. However, while planning the 10th release, and in order to meet the growing international demand for KX, we have decided to come up with a compilation that is now available worldwide through our global network of distributors and record shops.

The vinyl version of the 2015 KX compilation features new tracks only; the CD is a selection of the best tracks taken from the earlier 12-inches together with new tracks, and of course, it is also available for download.

Walk us through some of the new names in this collection. Any big personalities, bright futures?

As we already mentioned, the concept behind KX is that all the tracks are treated equally. Names are irrelevant for the selection; the focus is entirely on really good, charming club music. Although RosenfelD & Guy Mantzur, Luis Junior, and Jonas Rathsman are already internationally renowned producers and DJs, there are also artists such as Lazaros, Euripides, and Gadi Mitrani—newcomers [whose] stunning tracks we were positively surprised about.

What is Cologne’s relationship to other German dance cities, like Berlin and Hamburg?

To make a long story short, Berlin—with all its clubs, and in particular, Berghain—is still to be considered the capital of techno music. Hamburg has always stood for house, and Cologne is somewhere in between, in particular with regard to its very own “Sound of Cologne,” a sound that still exists today in innumerable facets. Cologne and all its many good record stores and labels and promising young artists will continue to spread those facets of the sound of Cologne into the world. Not to mention Cologne’s great clubs, festivals and concerts.

Having been so influential for so long, do you guys feel like it’s easy to get stuck looking back at the past?

As von Humboldt once said, “Only those who know the past have a future.” You cannot move forward by clinging to the past. [It’s better to] use the knowledge and experience you’ve gained to create something new out of it, both in the present and for the future. It looks as if KOMPAKT has managed quite well, otherwise we wouldn’t exist anymore—and maybe this KX compilation is the best proof for our focusing onto the future.

What are some of challenges you face when DJing music that favors melody over intensity or loudness?

The real challenge in DJing—whether house, techno or whatsoever—is the dramaturgy of the set: the DJ’s decision as to if, how, and when he or she will play a track to create a certain tension, or certain vibes, on the dance floor. Above all, [the important thing is] to keep and ideally intensify this tension over the entire duration of his set.

In general, a sets starts with more melodic tunes, and then over the course of the set, the DJ increases the tension, intensity, and loudness. And you have to understand how to communicate and interact with your audience on the dance floor, how to keep them and the vibes on the floor. But it is also about [finding] the right mix of melody, intensity, and loudness. And this is exactly what the KX tunes stand for: a perfect mix of melody and intensity.

