Konami Hints a New Metal Gear Solid Remake Could Be Coming

In a recent interview, the producers of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater revealed whether there would be more remakes of Hideo Kojima’s games. Konami explained its stance on continuing to re-release classic MGS titles.

More Metal Gear Solid Remakes Could Be on the Way

Screenshot: Konami

In an August 21 interview, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater producers Noriaki Okamura and Yuji Korekado opened up about their recent project to remake Kojima’s beloved espionage franchise.

However, during the conversation, the Konami devs gave an interesting answer about whether we could see more Metal Gear Solid remake games in the future. According to both developers, it’s largely dependent on how the MGS3 Remake performs.

“We are always thinking about what we could do for the Metal Gear series. But in regards to remaking future titles, currently we’re just focusing on the now. We thought about what would be the best way to reach both the old fans and potential new fans, as well. At the moment, we are focused on delivering Delta in the best possible way to the current generation. Once this game is released, if the fans feel they would like to see more from playing the game, then we would like to consider lots of other games in the future. For now, this is it.”

Screenshot: Konami

So, basically, if MGS: The Twin Snakes (also known as MGS: Delta Snake Eater) sells well, it seems that they are open to remaking more Metal Gear Solid games in the future. While this isn’t a definitive answer, it’s the first confirmation we have that Konami is open to remaking more of Hideo Kojima’s past games.

Personally, I’m hoping for a Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker or Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty remake. Peace Walker, in particular, is incredibly underrated and could really benefit from a modern reimagining.

MGS3 Remake Did Not Take Inspiration from Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes

Screenshot: Konami

Another interesting tidbit revealed from this latest interview is that MGS Delta actually avoided taking inspiration from Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes remake. Ever since its launch on the GameCube in 2004, the MGS reimagining has been divisive with fans.

Specifically, some players were mixed on Hideo Kojima changing character dialogue, voice actors, and plot points in the game.

So if you weren’t a fan of The Twin Snakes, then you are in luck with Metal Gear Solid Delta. According to the producers behind the game, they made the MGS3 Remake extremely faithful to the source material. “There’s nothing in particular from Twin Snakes that we would say has had any impact this time around. And the way we’ve remade the game is completely different. This is a full-on remake without really changing very much from the original game.”

Early reviews for Metal Gear Solid Delta have also confirmed this. In fact, some of the complaints I’ve seen are that the game is “too close” to the original. The MGS3 Remake apparently doesn’t make many modern changes to the core game.

But for purists of the franchise, this is probably great news! If Konami does end up releasing more Metal Gear Solid remakes in the future, it seems like they will stick close to Hideo Kojima’s source material for them.