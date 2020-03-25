Korean Barbecue Short Ribs Recipe

Servings: 4-6

Prep time: 25 minutes

Total time: 55 minutes, plus overnight marination

Ingredients

for the beef:

1 ¼ cups|284 ml soy sauce

⅔ cup|142 grams light brown sugar

½ cup|125 ml mirin

1 cup|236 ml pear juice (about 1 ½ pears)

5 ounces|142 ml orange juice (about 3 oranges)

1 ounce|30 ml onion juice (about ½ onion)

½ ounce|12 ml garlic juice (about 9 cloves)

1 (1-inch) piece ginger, peeled and juiced

5 pounds|2.2 kilograms beef short ribs, bone-in, thinly sliced lengthwise into ½-inch thick strips (ask your butcher to do this)

for the onion and jalapeño pickle:

1 ¼ cups|285 ml soy sauce

1 ¼ cups|285 ml white vinegar

½ cup|110 grams granulated sugar

½ cup|75 grams kosher salt

2 jalapeños, stemmed and thinly sliced into rounds

1 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced

for the daikon pickle:

1 ¼ cups|262 ml rice wine vinegar

¾ cup|186 grams granulated sugar

2 teaspoons|7 grams kosher salt

1 medium daikon, peeled and julienned

to serve:

cooked rice

ssamjang

sesame leaves

lettuce leaves

pickled vegetables

kimchi

Directions

Marinate the beef: Mix all of the ingredients, except the beef, in a large bowl with 1 ¼ cups|284 ml water until the sugar has dissolved. Add the short ribs and cover. Refrigerate for at least 6 hours. Pickle the onions and jalapeños: Place the soy sauce, sugar, salt, and ¾ cups|140 ml water in a small saucepan over medium. Cook until the sugar and salt have dissolved, then pour over the onions and jalapeños in a medium bowl. Pickle the daikon: Mix the vinegar, sugar, salt, and¼ cup|60 ml water in a small saucepan over medium. Cook until the sugar and salt have dissolved, then pour over the daikon in a small bowl. Cook the short ribs: Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Working in batches, add the ribs and cook, flipping once, until charred and cooked, about 2 to 3 minutes. Use scissors to cut into 1-inch pieces and serve and eat immediately alongside the pickles, kimchi, rice, and lettuce and sesame leaves. Oh, and don’t forget the ssamjang!!

