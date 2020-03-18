korean-chopped-cheese-recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the soy-pickled jalapeños:

1 ⅓ cups|315 ml rice vinegar

1 cup|250 ml soy sauce

¼ cup|60 grams granulated sugar

¼ cup|60 ml yuzu juice

4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

3 jalapeños, sliced ¼-inch thick

Videos by VICE

for the miso sauce:

½ cup|125 ml mirin

¼ cup|88 grams white miso

2 tablespoons Korean miso

for the scallion oil:

2 cups|500 ml canola oil

1 bunch scallions, cut into 1-inch pieces

½ Spanish onion, thinly sliced

1 (½-inch) piece ginger, thinly sliced

for the spiced beef:

8 ounces|225 grams ground beef

2 teaspoons Old Bay

2 ½ teaspoons Korean chili flakes

2 teaspoons fish sauce

1 tablespoon scallion oil

for the chopped cheese:

3 tablespoons canola oil, plus more for frying

1 pound|450 grams Korean rice cakes (sticks)

⅓ cup cornstarch

2 ounces|60 grams American cheese, torn into bite-sized pieces (about 3 or 4 slices)

½ cup|130 grams labneh

2 scallions, thinly sliced

grated parmesan cheese, to serve

fried shallots, for garnish

sesame seeds, for garnish

Directions

Pickle the jalapeños: In a medium saucepan, combine the rice vinegar, soy sauce, sugar, yuzu juice, and garlic over high. Bring to a boil, then remove from the heat and add the jalapeños. Cool, then cover and refrigerate for 24 hours. Make the miso sauce: Place the mirin in a small saucepan over high. As it starts boiling, set it on fire using a lighter, taking care not to burn yourself. Whisk in the misos and set aside. Make the scallion oil: Place all of the ingredients in a small saucepan over medium-high. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the scallions are golden, 35 to 40 minutes. Strain, discarding the solids, and set aside until ready to use. Make the spiced beef: Combine all of the ingredients in a small bowl and set aside. Make the chopped cheese: Heat 2-inches oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reads 325°F. Toss the rice cakes with the cornstarch, then fry until puffed, but not golden, 45 seconds to 1 minute. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a wok over high. Add the beef and cook until brown, 2 minutes. Add the rice cakes and 2 tablespoons of the miso sauce, tossing to combine for 1 minute. Add the labneh, American cheese, and ⅓ cup water and toss until the cheese has melted. Toss in a few of the pickled jalapenos and the scallions. Transfer to a bowl and grate the parmesan over the top. Sprinkle with the sesame seeds and fried shallots.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .