korean-chopped-cheese-recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
for the soy-pickled jalapeños:
1 ⅓ cups|315 ml rice vinegar
1 cup|250 ml soy sauce
¼ cup|60 grams granulated sugar
¼ cup|60 ml yuzu juice
4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
3 jalapeños, sliced ¼-inch thick
for the miso sauce:
½ cup|125 ml mirin
¼ cup|88 grams white miso
2 tablespoons Korean miso
for the scallion oil:
2 cups|500 ml canola oil
1 bunch scallions, cut into 1-inch pieces
½ Spanish onion, thinly sliced
1 (½-inch) piece ginger, thinly sliced
for the spiced beef:
8 ounces|225 grams ground beef
2 teaspoons Old Bay
2 ½ teaspoons Korean chili flakes
2 teaspoons fish sauce
1 tablespoon scallion oil
for the chopped cheese:
3 tablespoons canola oil, plus more for frying
1 pound|450 grams Korean rice cakes (sticks)
⅓ cup cornstarch
2 ounces|60 grams American cheese, torn into bite-sized pieces (about 3 or 4 slices)
½ cup|130 grams labneh
2 scallions, thinly sliced
grated parmesan cheese, to serve
fried shallots, for garnish
sesame seeds, for garnish
Directions
- Pickle the jalapeños: In a medium saucepan, combine the rice vinegar, soy sauce, sugar, yuzu juice, and garlic over high. Bring to a boil, then remove from the heat and add the jalapeños. Cool, then cover and refrigerate for 24 hours.
- Make the miso sauce: Place the mirin in a small saucepan over high. As it starts boiling, set it on fire using a lighter, taking care not to burn yourself. Whisk in the misos and set aside.
- Make the scallion oil: Place all of the ingredients in a small saucepan over medium-high. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the scallions are golden, 35 to 40 minutes. Strain, discarding the solids, and set aside until ready to use.
- Make the spiced beef: Combine all of the ingredients in a small bowl and set aside.
- Make the chopped cheese: Heat 2-inches oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reads 325°F. Toss the rice cakes with the cornstarch, then fry until puffed, but not golden, 45 seconds to 1 minute. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.
- Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a wok over high. Add the beef and cook until brown, 2 minutes. Add the rice cakes and 2 tablespoons of the miso sauce, tossing to combine for 1 minute. Add the labneh, American cheese, and ⅓ cup water and toss until the cheese has melted. Toss in a few of the pickled jalapenos and the scallions. Transfer to a bowl and grate the parmesan over the top. Sprinkle with the sesame seeds and fried shallots.
