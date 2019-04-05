Korean Pan-Fried Chicken Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
for the glaze:
reserved chicken bones (about 1 pound|450 grams)
⅓ cup|75 ml soy sauce
¼ cup|60 ml corn syrup
3 tablespoons gochujang
1 tablespoon honey
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
1 tablespoon mirin
1 teaspoon gochugaru
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 Thai bird’s eye chiles
for the chicken:
1 (3-4 pound|1361-1814 gram) chicken, deboned (ask your butcher to do this), bones reserved
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
⅓ cup|60 grams all-purpose flour
¼ cup|60 ml canola oil
3 King oyster mushrooms, halved lengthwise and scored
1 head garlic, halved crosswise
1 small yellow onion, halved
to serve:
1 tablespoon toasted white sesame seeds
3 scallions, thinly sliced
Directions
- Make the glaze: Heat the oven to 450°F. Place the reserved chicken bones on a sheet tray and roast, turning halfway, until golden all over, 25 to 30 minutes. Place the bones in a medium saucepan with the soy sauce, corn syrup, gochujang, honey, sugar, mirin, gochugaru, garlic, chilies, and ¾ cup|177 ml water. Bring to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes, then strain. Set the glaze aside.
- Fry the chicken: Season the chicken all over with salt and the flesh side with pepper. Coat the chicken all over in the flour and heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium. Add the chicken to the skillet, skin-side down, and place a piece of aluminum foil on top, then place a heavy pan or cast-iron skillet over the top. Cook until the skin is super-fucking crispy and the chicken is almost completely cooked through, about 15 minutes. Remove the skillet and the foil and flip the chicken. Cook until a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the chicken reads 165°F, about 7 minutes more. Transfer the chicken to a cutting board to rest for 10 minutes before carving.
- Meanwhile, drain off some of the chicken fat from the skillet. Add the mushrooms, garlic, and onion and cook, flipping once, until golden all over, 7 minutes.
- To serve, brush the chicken and vegetables all over with the glaze and transfer to a serving platter. Sprinkle with the sesame seeds and scallions and serve.
