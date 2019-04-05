Korean Pan-Fried Chicken Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the glaze:

reserved chicken bones (about 1 pound|450 grams)

⅓ cup|75 ml soy sauce

¼ cup|60 ml corn syrup

3 tablespoons gochujang

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1 tablespoon mirin

1 teaspoon gochugaru

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 Thai bird’s eye chiles

Videos by VICE

for the chicken:

1 (3-4 pound|1361-1814 gram) chicken, deboned (ask your butcher to do this), bones reserved

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

⅓ cup|60 grams all-purpose flour

¼ cup|60 ml canola oil

3 King oyster mushrooms, halved lengthwise and scored

1 head garlic, halved crosswise

1 small yellow onion, halved

to serve:

1 tablespoon toasted white sesame seeds

3 scallions, thinly sliced

Directions

Make the glaze: Heat the oven to 450°F. Place the reserved chicken bones on a sheet tray and roast, turning halfway, until golden all over, 25 to 30 minutes. Place the bones in a medium saucepan with the soy sauce, corn syrup, gochujang, honey, sugar, mirin, gochugaru, garlic, chilies, and ¾ cup|177 ml water. Bring to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes, then strain. Set the glaze aside. Fry the chicken: Season the chicken all over with salt and the flesh side with pepper. Coat the chicken all over in the flour and heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium. Add the chicken to the skillet, skin-side down, and place a piece of aluminum foil on top, then place a heavy pan or cast-iron skillet over the top. Cook until the skin is super-fucking crispy and the chicken is almost completely cooked through, about 15 minutes. Remove the skillet and the foil and flip the chicken. Cook until a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the chicken reads 165°F, about 7 minutes more. Transfer the chicken to a cutting board to rest for 10 minutes before carving. Meanwhile, drain off some of the chicken fat from the skillet. Add the mushrooms, garlic, and onion and cook, flipping once, until golden all over, 7 minutes. To serve, brush the chicken and vegetables all over with the glaze and transfer to a serving platter. Sprinkle with the sesame seeds and scallions and serve.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.