Milk Bingsoo (Korean Shaved Milk) Recipe

Servings: 1

Prep time: 4 hours

Total time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

for the shaved milk:

1 pint whole milk

1 pint of your favorite ice cream

sweetened condensed milk

Videos by VICE

suggested toppings:

rice cakes (mochi)

chocolate syrup

fruits (berries/pineapple/etc)

cereal

Directions

1. Freeze milk rock solid (about 4 hours or overnight).

2. The next day, take the milk out and shave it with a fork to create fluff.

3. Scoop on some ice cream and pour on some sweetened condensed milk.

4. Add optional toppings to create a sundae.

Author’s note: The KEY ingredients are ice cream, milk, and sweetened condensed milk…you NEED those…all the other stuff is optional topping goodness!