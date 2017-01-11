VICE
Milk Bingsoo (Korean Shaved Milk) Recipe

Servings: 1
Prep time: 4 hours
Total time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

for the shaved milk:
1 pint whole milk
1 pint of your favorite ice cream
sweetened condensed milk

suggested toppings:
rice cakes (mochi)
chocolate syrup
fruits (berries/pineapple/etc)
cereal

Directions

1. Freeze milk rock solid (about 4 hours or overnight).

2. The next day, take the milk out and shave it with a fork to create fluff.

3. Scoop on some ice cream and pour on some sweetened condensed milk.

4. Add optional toppings to create a sundae.

Author’s note: The KEY ingredients are ice cream, milk, and sweetened condensed milk…you NEED those…all the other stuff is optional topping goodness!

