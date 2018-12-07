Korean Sportscaster Doesn’t Seem to Mind the Blood Flowing Out of His Nose

This is what you call pure dedication to the game. A Korean sportscaster with SpoTV suffered a pretty brutal nosebleed while on camera, but the man just kept on rolling.

Jo Hyun-il was mid-broadcast about the NBA when something in his nasal passages went awry:

오늘자 NBA 혈전 ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ

그 와중에도 프로다운 자세… #갓현일 pic.twitter.com/wFw6r3Zi8C — SPOTV (@Spotv_sports) December 6, 2018

A pretty crazy scene, as Hyun-il recognized something was going wrong at first, but then just kept going with it. The only person to do a real double-take was his co-host, who gave a pretty funny WTF glance off-screen to see if his producers had any solutions for it. The show—and nosebleed—must run on.

h/t Extra Mustard

