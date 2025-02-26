Korn Bassist Fieldy Says He Hasn’t Talked to His Bandmates Since 2019

Back in 2021, Korn’s founding bassist Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu announced that he’d be taking a hiatus from the band, but now he says that he hasn’t even spoken to his bandmates since 2019.

Fieldy recently appeared on the Basement Talk podcast and opened up about his hiatus from Korn, revealing that he’s been estranged from the rest of the band since before his announcement.

“I haven’t talked to those guys since 2019. So it’s like we’re just kind of both…. They’re truckin,’” Fieldy explained. “They’re a machine. They’re going. It’s insane. It’s dope that they can keep on going like that.”

Fieldy didn’t really get into specifics, but when asked if “it’s all love between everybody” in the band, he replied, “Yeah. It’s cool to see them keep on going. I’m, like, I need to chill. I’m just kickin’ it.”

Originally formed in 1993, Fieldy is a founding member of Korn and has played on all of the band’s studio albums to date. In June 2021, the bassist announced that he would be taking “some time off to heal” and work on “bad habits” that had “caused some tension with the people around me.”

“I’m going to respect what was asked of me and take that time,” Fieldy wrote in a statement at the time. “Unfortunately, you will not see me on stage with my band. I will be working towards getting the bad habits out of my system. In the meantime, I will be staying creative to keep my mind & soul in a good place.”

Fieldy Implied His Hiatus Is Not Drug-Related

A few months after announcing his hiatus, Fieldy released a since-deleted video in which he offered some clarity on the “bad habits” he mentioned, denying that he was referring to drugs. “I’ve never tried cocaine, I’ve never tried heroin,” he said. “I drink Bud Light, man. It’s clear.”

At the time, Fieldy also noted that there was “no beef” between him and his Korn bandmates. “They’re killing it,” he said. “I’m always gonna be Fieldy from Korn for the rest of my life, because that’s part of my legacy. Those are my homies, those are my brothers. We’re just in different places right now. We’re not even mad at each other. We’re all cool.”

In the wake of Fieldy’s temporary exit from the band, Suicidal Tendencies bassist Ra Díaz has been filling in on bass.