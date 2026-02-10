Korn Guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch  Offers an Update on New Music: ‘I Love That There’s Been Delays’

If you were hoping for new music from Korn anytime soon, take a seat, cause we have some bad news. According to guitarist Brian “Head” Welch, it seems that new tunes are not anywhere in the near future. He also said that he’s like taking time with a new project, so he’s loved “that there’s been delays.”

Speaking to Loudwire, Welch offered some candid insight into the band’s long-awaited 15th full-length studio album. He explained that they are still making space for new music creation, but it’s still a work in progress. “I really love the fact that it’s taking a long time,” Welch said. “I always told management that I wish that we would wait a little bit between albums.”

Korn’s most recent album is ‘Requiem’, which was released in 2022

“We’re just so addicted to the studio that we get in there, and we’re putting albums out every two or three years, ever since I rejoined,” he continued. “And so I love that there’s been delays.”

Since their debut self-titled album in 1994, Korn has only gone about three years maximum between albums, until now. It has been four years since they put out their fourteenth studio album, Requiem, in 2022.

“We’re a fortunate band, we’ve been around for a while, and we’ve got an extensive catalog with a lot of well-known songs,” Welch explained. “We’re focusing right now on our live show … It feels like we don’t even need a new album. Everything’s just going so well, but that’s not to say we’re not going to find some time to go in again. I feel like it’s not priority right now.”

Even though new Korn music may not arrive soon, Welch teased that the band does have some secret announcements on the horizon

Ultimately, while the wheels are turning slowly on new music, they are still turning. Welch indicated that the band would be getting together go over music plans sometime this year. He also teased that 2026 likely holds a couple of surprises that will please some fans.

“We’re going to meet together and see where we’re at,” he explained. “There could be a couple of surprises this year … We’re going to have some cool announcements for dates around the world and stuff coming this year.”