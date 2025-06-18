Korn Is Using an Old-School Method To Record Their New Album, and I’m Totally Here for It

Korn is hard at work on a brand new album, and the iconic nu-metal band is going pretty old school with the recording process.

Brian “Head” Welch, Korn’s longtime guitarist, was recently a guest on BBC Radio 1’s Rock Show with Daniel P Carter. During the conversation, Welch explained that it’s probably goiong to be a while before anyone actully hears the furits of their labor, because the band is “taking their sweet ass time with.” He also revealed part of the reason it’s taking longer is that they are trying a throwback recording technique.

Videos by VICE

“Yeah, we’re doing it all on tape. Like, we’re all in the room, sweating it out, [the] tape is rolling,” Welch explained. “The guy gives us the thumbs up in the window, and we start playing, and all of us are locked in. And if we don’t get it right, we rewind the tape and we do it again. It takes more commitment. It’s like this is how we used to make records. So there’s an energy to it that we, I think, we like.”

Korn is On Tour this summer

While there’s no telling when we’ll actually get to hear new Korn music, some fans around the globe will still be able to catch them playing the hits at a slew of shows they currently have scheduled. Check out the list of dates below:

6/19 Clisson, FRA Hellfest Open Air

6/21 Dessel, BEL Graspop Metal Meeting

6/24 Nimes, FRA Arena Of Nimes

6/26 Viveiro, SPA Resurrection Fest

6/28 Lisboa, POR Evil Live Festival

8/1 Chicago, IL Lollapalooza

8/27 New Jersey, NJ Metlife Stadium (w/ System Of A Down, Polyphia & Wisp)

8/28 New Jersey, NJ Metlife Stadium (w/ System Of A Down, Polyphia & Wisp)

9/17 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre (w/ Gojira & Loathe)

9/19 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre (w/ Gojira & Loathe)

9/20 Montreal, QC Bell Centre (w/ Gojira & Loathe)

9/22 London, ON Canada Life Place (w/ Gojira & Loathe)

9/25 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre (w/ Gojira & Loathe)

9/28 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome (w/ Gojira & Loathe)

9/29 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place (w/ Gojira & Loathe)

10/1 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena (w/ Gojira & Loathe)

10/4 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival