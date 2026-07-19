Korn’s ‘Freak On A Leash’ Somehow Sounds Even More Unhinged With a Live Orchestra

There are some artists you just don’t expect to perform with an orchestra. Typically, a lot of nu metal might not receive such a massive arrangement. What does Papa Roach sound like with a huge string section? Korn is another band that comes to mind. However, we recently got a chance to hear what that could sound like.

Frontman Jonathan Davis joined Japanese rockstar Yoshiki for a performance at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. There, the pair united for an incredibly uncanny take of “Freak On A Leash”. Davis sports an all-black suit as soft, tender piano chords accompany the Korn classic.

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His frustration with the music industry takes on a new context entirely, a lot more tragic given the context. By the time he laments a piece of him being taken, the orchestra arrangement swells. It doesn’t make the lyrics any less angry. But instead of the guitars providing catharsis, Jonathan Davis is simmering.

“Feelin’ like a freak on a leash (You wanna see the light)/Feeling like I have no release (So do I)/How many times have I felt diseased? (You wanna see the light)/Nothing in my life is free, is free,” he croons.

Jonathan Davis of Korn performs Freak on a leash with a live orchestra pic.twitter.com/XwXL29g6E8 — Toast (@kamokooter) July 18, 2026

The Korn Classic ‘Freak On A Leash’ Gets Reimagined With a Classical Orchestra Arrangement

This isn’t the only surreal “Freak On A Leash” arrangement we’ve seen in recent memory. Back in March 2026, the band went viral after a teenage fan danced with Zara Larsson to “Lush Life” in the Netherlands. The dance itself blew up, and people synced up songs accordingly. The crazy part is that the choreography matched “Freak On A Leash” a little too well. First, it’s pop songs, now we’ve gone full classical.

For all the diehard, devoted Korn fans out there, you can at least rest assured that the band is working on it. There isn’t anything immediately on the horizon, unfortunately. But guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch shared that despite numerous delays, they’re at least steadily chipping away at a new record. If nothing else, he doesn’t seem to mind the wait.

“I really love the fact that it’s taking a long time,” the Korn guitarist admitted.

“I always told management that I wish that we would wait a little bit between albums. We’re just so addicted to the studio that we get in there, and we’re putting albums out every two or three years, ever since I rejoined,” he continued. “And so I love that there’s been delays.”



