Korn’s Jonathan Davis Hunts Apparitions in New ‘Ghost Adventures’ Episode

Jonathan Davis is trading in this naked-demon-lady mic stand for an EMF detector. It’s been revealed that the Korn frontman is set to appear in a new episode of Ghost Adventures on Wednesday, April 30th at 10 p.m. ET, on the Discovery Channel.

According to Consequence, Davis has teamed up with Ghost Adventures paranormal investigators Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley, and Jay Wasley to explore the Glen Tavern Inn, a “haunted” hotel in Santa Paula, California. Notably, the show’s hosts previously visited the hotel in 2013.

In a teaser clip from the episode, Davis is shown sitting in a haunted chair in the corner of one of the hotel rooms, and claims to experience a supernatural feeling. “I got 100 pounds on my shoulders right now,” he says, then adding as he stands, “Yeah, bro, I can’t take this anymore.”

While sitting in the chair, Davis says he experienced “visions of women being tortured by very bad men” and that he felt “kinda high.” As Bagans sat down in the chair, Davis said that he had a “very euphoric” feeling, adding, “It’s a trip.”

A description of the episodes reads: “Zak Bagans and the crew return to the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California, to help its staff find closure after the tragic loss of a beloved local medium, Patrick Smith. After Bagans experiences a premonitory dream during their investigation, he invites Davis and paranormal investigator Gary Galka to assist the team on their lockdown, as they dig deeper into the dark mysteries of the former gambling house.”

Consequence pointed out that the episode seems to have been filmed one year ago, in April 2024, as evident by a Facebook post on Davis’ social media account wherein he shared a photo with Bagans taken after he joined the group for the exploration of the haunted hotel. “I can’t explain the things I experienced,” he wrote in the post’s caption. “Thank you, it’s a night I will never forget.”