k-os Forms a Can-Con Megazord with Kaytranada and Boi-1da for ‘Views from the Stix’ Tape

Toronto rap journeyman k-os released his album Can’t Fly Without Gravity only last year but the prolific rapper/singer/producer/everything has already released a follow-up project titled Views from the Stix. The fifteen-track tape features production most notably from Canadian producers Kaytranada and Boi-1da. The combination of all these talents is akin to any really crazy cartoon fusing of powers: Megazords, Voltron, DNA-Digivolving. You know you can expect something insane. Kay reflips the Brian Bennett sample used in Drake’s “Summer Sixteen” into a cold cypher beat while Boi-1da contributes a remix of Can’t Fly‘s “Another Shot”. Elsewhere, there’s a track called “On My Kanye”, which features k-os rapping alongside Yeezy’s infamous Sway outburst.

“As an artist I’ve always tried to remain the observer,” k-os explains. “This is a hard thing to do in the music industry- especially if you’ve attained any level of success and become “The Observed.” ‘VIEWS FROM THE STIX’ is not a spoof. It’s just the viewpoint of a suburban kid. A kid from beyond the pale that was always a little bit too weird for the city.” Listen to the exclusive album stream below.

