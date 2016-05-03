Kosovo Accepted as Member of UEFA After Vote by Annual Congress

Kosovo have been accepted into UEFA, after the organisation’s annual congress voted to approve their application for membership.



The Congress voted by 28 votes to 24 to make Kosovo their 55th member, with two votes declared invalid. There was strong opposition to their application from neighbouring Serbia, which does not recognise the Republic of Kosovo as a fully independent state.

Videos by VICE

The decision means that Kosovo can now enter European club and national team competitions, while also opening up the possibility of an application for membership of FIFA. That will be seen not only as a success for Kosovan football, but also a political coup in the nation’s ongoing battle for total autonomy.

Kosovan President Hashim Thaci wrote on his official Facebook page: “Kosovo in Uefa! Great news for countless fans in our republic. Now we will play in international championships – some games will be won, some will be lost, but no one will ever keep us out from green fields.”

Before the vote, the President of the Serbian FA – Tomoslav Karadzic – urged the Congress to reject Kosovo’s application. He said: “This is a political, not a footballing proposal. We are facing a stern test, we must say no to politics, no to divisions that are maybe detrimental.

“It would create tumult in the region and open a Pandora’s box throughout Europe.”

While Serbia might see this as a dangerous precedent, many will view it as a victory for Kosovo’s popular independence movement. Kosovo are expected to submit their application to join FIFA next week, and could play in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers if accepted.