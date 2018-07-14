After Getting Angry, What Can We Do About the Hate Groups In Games Culture?

On today’s Waypoint Radio, Austin, Patrick and Rob chat about recent news in the world and the world of games, including the Mueller investigation, goings on at ArenaNet, and the Reddit kerfuffle at KotakuInAction. We also talk about the Ancestors: Legacy developers and one amazing typo in the code of Aliens: Colonial Marines.



Discussed: KotakuInAction, ArenaNet, Galak-Z: Variant S, Ancestors Legacy, Aliens: Colonial Marines.

