Kowton Announces Debut Album ‘Utility’ on Livity Sound, Hear a Track Now

London producer, Kowton, has steadily built an impressive reputation for himself over the last few of years with an artful take on bass and techno, releasing well-received singles and EPs on labels like Bristol’s Idle Hands and Livity Sound. Today he announced that he will make his full-length debut on Livity—run by fellow bass experimenter, Peverelist—with an album entitled Utility.

In a thoughtful statement, the artist told The Quietus what to expect from the album: “The name Utility came from a series of conversations I had in the build up to finishing the record,” he explained. “What feels most prescient to me right now is writing concise music with purpose and direction—visceral music that’s uncluttered both sonically and theoretically. I wanted to create an LP that works on the floor but is nuanced enough to justify repeat listens and self-aware enough to sit properly as a complete album.”

For the occasion, he’s shared a first listen from the record in new track “Shots Fired.” It’s a clear sonification of the ideas expressed above, confident in its directness and mathematical precision, yet still ultimately more concerned with function than formal showcasing. Check it out below, and be sure to pick up Utility when it’s out April 15.

