KPop Demon Hunters Fortnite Jinu Skin Leaked, Golden Emote May Finally Release



A KPop Demon Hunters Fortnite Wave 2 release has been leaked by dataminers. According to the leak, Jinu from the Saja Boys will reportedly be getting a skin soon in the Epic Games battle royale. The new crossover might also see the release of the much-anticipated HUNTR/X Golden emote.

KPop Demon Hunters Wave 2 Fortnite Release Leaked

When the KPop Demon Hunters Fortnite collab released last year, some fans were disappointed that it didn’t include emotes or the Saja Boys skins. However, we might be getting a second crossover soon according to a new leak. Following the Fortnite V39.30 update, dataminers have revealed that a Jinu Fortnite skin is reportedly on the way.

The leak was first reported on by AdiraFNInfo in a January 22 post on X. “Jinu will come very soon with KPop Demon Hunters wave 2. Other info is not confirmed but emotes will be included!” However, an important detail in this leak is that the new skin is reportedly going to be coming “very soon.”

Jinu Fortnite Skin Reportedly Coming Soon

We don’t currently have a KPop Demon Hunters Wave 2 release date yet. But assuming the “soon” in the leak is accurate, it could happen sometime at the end of January or in early February.

So far only a Saja Boys Jinu Fortnite skin has been leaked so far. So it’s unclear if we’ll get additional HUNTR/X variant skins. Personally, I really hope we get a Rumi Golden outfit. But hey, that might be wishful thinking!

Fortnite Golden Emote and Jam Track May Finally Release soon

Speaking of Golden, we might finally get the hit song in Fortnite. While Adira doesn’t mention Golden specifically, the song initially had an emote leak back in October 2025. However, for some reason the rumored Jam Track and emotes didn’t end up releasing when the HUNTR/X skins made their debut during Fortnitemares 2025.

With Adira now confirming emotes will be included in the KPop Demon Hunters Fortnite Wave 2 release, I thought it would be interesting to look back on the original leaks from last year. According to a leak from HypeX in November, here are the Emotes & Items that will be in the Wave 2 release:

Golden (Emote)

(Emote) How It’s Done (Emote)

(Emote) Rumi Microphone (Instrument) &

(Instrument) & Rumi (Loading Screen)

(Loading Screen) GOLDEN (Jam Track)

It will be interesting to see if any of the rumored emotes or cosmetic items from 2025 will be featured in the recently leaked KPop Demon Hunters Fortnite Wave 2 release. Regardless, it looks like fans of the massive Netflix animated film have a lot to look forward to soon.