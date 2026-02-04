KPop Demon Hunters Fortnite Wave 2 Revealed With Huntrix Golden Skins & Jinu

A second KPop Demon Hunters Fortnite crossover has just been revealed by Epic Games. The new Netflix collaboration will feature Huntrix Golden skins, Jinu, and many more cosmetic items. Here is when the KPop Demon Hunters Fortnite Wave 2 release date is.

New KPop Demon Hunters Fortnite Skins Leaked

Screenshot: Epic Games

After months of leaks and rumors, Epic Games has finally confirmed that KPop Demon Hunters Fortnite Wave 2 will be coming to the battle royale soon. More importantly, the trailer they released also revealed a handful of cosmetics that will be included in the upcoming Netflix crossover, including new Huntrix Fortnite skins.

Rumi, Mira, and Zoe will specifically get Golden Fortnite skins, which feature their iconic outfits from their “Golden” music video. As we previously reported, Saja Boys frontman Jinu will also get his very own cosmetic item in the Chapter 7 season 1 collab. The character’s voice actor, Andrew Choi, was actually the one to reveal the new Jinu Fortnite skin on social media.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Similarly, a handful of popular streamers announced the new Huntrix Golden skins in partnership with Epic Games. For example, Happy Happy Gal revealed the new Zoe outfit on X. For your convenience, here is a closer look at the new KPop Demon Hunters Fortnite skins in-game:

Rumi (Golden Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Mira (Golden Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Zoe (Golden Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Jinu (Demon Form)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Screenshot: Epic Games, Netflix

Epic Games has also confirmed that KPop Demon Hunters Fortnite Wave 2 will release on Friday, February 6, 2026. The crossover will launch a day after the Fortnite v39.40 update. The new cosmetics will likely be available in the Item Shop starting at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET.

For an early preview of the new skins, many Fortnite streamers who are Epic Games partners will have the cosmetics starting tomorrow. So be sure to check in with your favorite streamer to get an early look! Here is when KPop Demon Hunters crossover goes live for the rest of us.

KPop Demon Hunters Fortnite Release Times (Per Region)

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 4:00 PM February 6 North America (ET) 7:00 PM February 6 United Kingdom (GMT) 12:00 AM February 7 Europe (CET) 1:00 AM February 7 Japan (JST) 9:00 AM February 7 Brazil (BRT) 9:00 PM February 6 Australia (AEDT)* 11:00 AM February 7

All KPop Demon Hunters Fortnite Wave 2 Cosmetic Items

Screenshot: Epic Games

As mentioned earlier, dataminers had previously leaked cosmetic items that were supposed to be included in the KPop Demon Hunters Wave 2 collab. However, Epic Games has now confirmed some previously unknown items, such as the Huntrix Golden skins.

Here is a full list of KPop Demon Hunters Fortnite Wave 2 cosmetics we know about so far:

Golden Rumi (Skin)

(Skin) Golden Mira (Skin)

(Skin) Golden Zoe (Skin)

(Skin) Jinu (Skin)

(Skin) Jinu Demon Form (Skin)

(Skin) Derpy (Sidekick)

(Sidekick) Popcorn (Emote)

Screenshot: X @AdiraFNInfo

Interestingly, several streamers have confirmed that the Huntrix Golden cosmetics will be their own skins and not an edit style. That means if you already purchased the original KPop Demon Hunters bundle in 2025, you will need to buy the characters again. If true, I’m not complaining, as the new Huntrix Golden outfits are absolute fire!

Finally, it seems like we might not actually get a Golden Emote or Jam track after all. In an updated post on X, dataminer AdiraInfo explained “HUNTR/X are likely new skins not style. No jam tracks or music emotes.” So it will be interesting to see if the leaked Derpy Sidekick will also be real or not. Hopefully it is, as I would never take it off my character!