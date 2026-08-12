‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Star EJAE Blames Voice Crack at the BAFTAs on Locking Eyes With This Terse Star: ‘He Was Not Smiling’

The stars of KPop Demon Hunters are still navigating their newfound fame. In February 2026, EJAE, Andrey Nuna, and REI AMI performed “Golden” at the EE BAFTA Film Awards, held at the Royal Festival Hall in London. That evening, One Battle After Another dominated that ceremony with six big wins, including Best Film and Best Director. The film’s high-profile star, Leonardo DiCaprio, was in attendance, sitting front and center.

EJAE had faced years of rejection leading up to her casting in KPop Demon Hunters. Released in 2025, it quickly became the most-watched film in Netflix history. That’s an overwhelming feat for the new stars. The stars are now navigating how to be role models for millions of young girls around the world. This marked the singers’ first major televised performance as HUNTR/X. Ejae’s opening solo was noticeably shaky, and in a recent interview with The Times, she explained her nervousness.

Videos by VICE

EJAE said, “The BAFTAs haunt me. I made mistakes. I cracked a little bit on the high notes. Leonardo DiCaprio was [in the audience] right in front of me, and he was not smiling.”

In particular, a high note in the song heightened EJAE’s nervousness, with DiCaprio fully attentive. “That’s what put me off. He made me so nervous. It was already so nerve-racking to be in front of all these celebrities, and then I look up and lock eyes with Leonardo DiCaprio? Come on.” No matter how many celebrities you encounter, some are guaranteed to leave you starstruck. DiCaprio is widely considered one of the greatest actors of his time, so it’s completely understandable to feel the pressure while singing in front of him.

ejae’s mistake PARALLELS her CHARACTER’S voice crack in the film

Play video

EJAE’s character in the film, Rumi, cracks on the same note in the same place in the song. Many assumed her voice crack at the BAFTAs was purposeful, meant to reference the scene in the film. EJAE later denied that this was intentional and further explained that the major stars made her nervous.

One month after the BAFTAs, Netflix announced a KPop Demon Hunters sequel. The second film is sure to follow this first film’s massive global success. Given this, EJAE will have plenty of opportunities to redeem herself, and her die-hard young fans won’t hold the performance against her. In a turn of events, the way she accidentally paralleled a scene in the film was well received by her young audience. The experience may haunt EJAE now, but this will soon be forgotten with time as she’s brilliantly laughed off the moment.

Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images