The 4 Acts We’re Excited To See At Southeast Asia’s Biggest K-Pop Festival

Singapore is notorious for its massive music festivals that cover everything from electronic to indie…but did you know it also holds the largest K-pop festival in Southeast Asia?

From May 25-26, HallyuPopFest is returning for its sophomore edition. 15 acts will be performing over two days, including headliners Super Junior and Winner. It’s an all-day affair with performances divided between the afternoon and the evening – basically a dream event for K-pop diehards.

To top it off, HallyuTown, a new addition to the festival this year, will be open to the public. Think Korean merchandise, food stalls and activities – perfect for the foodies ready to try new flavours, or anyone dying to jump into South Korean culture.

As for the festival, here are the 4 acts we’re most excited to see:

Super Junior

Super Junior. Screenshot from Youtube.

Although they debuted in 2005, Super Junior are still huge stars in the world of K-pop with their catchy hooks and heartthrob personalities. For four years in a row they were K-pop’s best selling act, so from their classic hits like Sorry, Sorry to their recent reggaeton anthems, everyone will surely have a jam to sing along to. They are also set to release a new album in the second half of 2019, so we’re hoping they will give us a sneak peek into what’s to come.

Hyolyn

Hyolyn. Screenshot from Youtube.

Hyolyn has some powerful vocals, and she never shies away from using them in her songs. Confident, fashionable and the owner of her own production company, she is a true boss lady, star and role-model all together. For this, she has been called Korea’s Beyoncé on multiple occasions, and that comes to no surprise to those who have seen any of her extravagantly orchestrated videos – which we can’t wait to see on stage.

Oh My Girl

Oh My Girl. Screenshot from Youtube.

The seven-member girl group combines their vocals, rap skills, and catchy melodies, making their jams the perfect dance anthems. Not to mention that they also sing in Japanese – so we can expect to have them switch it up and bless us with some J-pop as well. Oh, and can we talk about their ballet-inspired choreography recently? We hope we’ll get to see some of that.

A.C.E.

A.C.E. Screenshot from Youtube.

After their long-awaited comeback, we’re sure we won’t be the only ones excited to see A.C.E. Just this year, they won the Rising Star Award at The Fact Music Awards, so they are not an act to miss. Not only are they known for their incredible dance skills, but their incorporation of techno and hardcore beats has often led to some of the most energetic crowds to attend their shows. With some fun moshing to possibly take place, A.C.E.’s performance will definitely keep us on our feet throughout the night.

VICE will be reporting live from Hallyutown, the main festival square that celebrates everything South Korean. Hyolyn, Oh My Girl, A.C.E. and more will be attending the red carpet, so make sure you follow us on our socials to get a first look at their appearances throughout the day.

Follow VICE Asia on Instagram and Twitter. Also, you can find Edoardo on Twitter for live updates during the event.