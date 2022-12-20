The Long Wait To Watch SEVENTEEN

Over the weekend, K-pop boy band SEVENTEEN returned to the Philippines for their third concert in the country this year, filling up Bulacan’s Philippine Arena with over 40,000 of their fans, known as CARAT. It was a long journey to get there.

Some fans missed their two sold out concerts in October, when their Be The Sun tour first came to Manila, and waited two months for another chance to watch the group. On Saturday, many left home at dawn, with the hopes of arriving at the venue (located off the city center and by a highway) early. Most queued for hours under the sun and intermittent rain showers. One group of fans VICE spoke with even came straight from an exam, still in their school uniforms.

That wait was grueling and intense but the energy lifted once SEVENTEEN’s 13 members appeared on stage. It was a show made for the fans, starting with their 2022 single “HOT,” dedicating performances for each of the band’s three units (for the uninitiated: hip-hop, vocal, and performance), and featuring the audience dancing onscreen to the addictive “Snap Shoot.” However, its welcoming and interactive approach could also make fans out of casual listeners, at least those who are willing to jump in—or in this case, jump up and down to “AJU NICE.”

After getting bitten by ants while talking to the people in line, sweating buckets while jumping with the crowd for a good 20 minutes, and having rose quartz and serenity light sticks guide my car as it took hours exiting the world’s largest indoor arena, I left a CARAT. With the right elements, I guess pressure does create diamonds.

Fans in line for the concert. Photo: Therese Reyes

Almost there. Photo: Therese Reyes

Fans waiting outside the arena. Photo: Therese Reyes

It’s common for K-pop fans to meet up with each other before events to exchange photo cards and other merch. Photo: Therese Reyes

Fans hold up banners outside the arena. Photo: Therese Reyes

A fan waiting for the concert. Photo: Therese Reyes

Just some of the merch outside the venue. Photo: Therese Reyes

CARATs pose for photos with their light sticks. Photo: Therese Reyes

Some fans in their school uniforms. Photo: Therese Reyes

K-pop concert fashion. Photo: Therese Reyes

SEVENTEEN fans carrying bouquets. Photo: Therese Reyes

Fans inside the arena. Photo: Therese Reyes

Light sticks called CARAT bongs light up the Philippine Arena. Photo: Therese Reyes

Outside the arena after the concert. Photo: Therese Reyes

