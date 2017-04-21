Kraftwerk Announce Audio/Visual Documentary, ‘3-D the Catalog’

If you can’t see German electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk on tour, bring them to your TV screen instead.

The group have announced an audio/visual album titled 3-D the Catalog which documents the group’s live concerts spanning 2012–2016. The four-disc Blu-ray set includes full performances of their eight albums ( Autobahn, Radio-Activity, Trans Europe Express, The Man-Machine, Computer World, The Mix, Techno Pop and Tour de France) filmed in 3-D. A deluxe edition throws in a hardcover art book containing photos from the tour. There’s also a deluxe vinyl box set which includes all eight albums. Other formats include CD and digital.

All formats of 3-D the Catalog will be released on May 26. Watch a trailer for the project below.