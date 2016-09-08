Krakatau Sound Like Ghostbusters Came From Mars in 1978 to Play Some Intergalactic Jazz

Image: Larisa Papamanos

Named after a group of volcanos found on the surface of Mars,Tharsis Montes is a new EP from Melbourne based Krakatau.

And the quartet’s progressive jazz and fusion goes as deep as Ascraeus Mons, the largest of the volcanos, which sits at twice the size of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa.

Since James Tom (keyboards) and Dylan Lieberman (drums) formed the group in 2010, Krakatau have explored late 60s/early 70s psych, progressive rock and keyboard dominated soundtrack music. This is head music but it’s also fun and inclusive.

The new EP, released on Growing Bin records, a Hamburg based label that specialises in European jazz, fusion and new age sounds, sees the band delving into some longer jams. Listen to a shortened version of the 10-minute a-side below and get into the intergalactic zone.

‘Tharsis Montes’ is available Sept 23 through Growing Bin records.

Catch Krakatau at Paradise Festival Nov 25-27.