Krimewatch Prove That 2016 Hasn’t All Been Terrible

2016 has been a good year for hardcore punk. Records from Haram, Omegas and Pure Disgust (and an upcoming Career Suicide album) mean that in a year that has generally been regarded as 12-months of shit, it’s been strong on the angry and raging music front.

New York’s Krimewatch are another band who show a lot of promise and following a well received demo, that was remastered and released on vinyl by Lockin’ Out records, they return with two songs that are set for release some point next year.

Led by the powerful vocals of Rhylli, the four-piece (who feature members of Hotheads and Ajax), belt out tough and angry punk with plenty of breakdowns and snarl. It’s a sound that lends an ear to the hardcore of early New York but maintains a very 2016 perspective.

