Kristen Stewart Is Reportedly in Talks to Star in a Gay Christmas Romcom

Sure, we love Home Alone, Elf, Jingle All the Way, and Love Actually—but do you ever wish Christmas movies could be a little less heteronormative and a little bit gayer? Looks like Santa granted our yuletide wishes this year: According to Variety, Kristen Stewart is reportedly in talks to star in Happiest Season, a queer Christmas romantic comedy.

The movie follows a young woman with grand ambitions to propose to her girlfriend during her family’s annual Christmas gathering—only to find out that the girl in question still hasn’t come out to her conservative family. Cue the festive hijinks, as penned by scriptwriting duo Clea Duvall and Mary Holland. Duvall—best known for her iconic But I’m a Cheerleader role as dreamy lesbian love interest Graham—is also attached to direct the project.

Stewart has just starred alongside Chloe Sevigny in Lizzie, director Craig Macneill’s gay retelling of the Lizzie Borden murder and its subsequent trial, and has reportedly joined Elizabeth Banks’s upcoming Charlie’s Angels reboot as one of the three Angels.

There’s no word yet on which role Stewart might take in Happiest Season, but let’s face it: Whether she’s doing the proposing or the one being proposed to, who wouldn’t want to marry Kristen Stewart?