Now You Can Be the Proud Owner of Kurt Cobain’s Angry Letter to David Geffen

Are you of the opinion that the life of Kurt Cobain hasn’t been dismantled enough up to this point? Well lucky for you, you’ll have the chance to own some strange Nirvana memorabilia in an upcoming auction. At the height of the band’s fame, Vanity Fair ran a piece on Kurt Cobain’s equally famous fiance Courtney Love, that became an infamous piece of Nirvana related journalism where it was alleged she used heroin while pregnant with their unborn daughter. The article caused a huge amount of chaos in both their lives, causing Kurt to scrawl out a letter to DGC Records head David Geffen that he would break up Nirvana over the letter. The letter will now be going up for auction next month, according to The Daily Mail. It will be sold by Julien’s Auctions at The Hard Rock Cafe in New York, where it is expected to sell for over $30,000.

See the letter below, and read a transcript via Stereogum.

“Dear David Geffen,

Hi my name is Kurt Cobain, Im the lead singer, guitar and songwriter for the band NIRVANA. Supposedly, Ive made your company a lot of money. Oh well, it never was a goal of mine to be part of the mainstream corporate world, but once I entered it I realized that there are other employees especially at DGC who are as honest and sincere about music and have basically the same values as I have. Ive never met you I guess because Ive never wanted to. Kind of a big boss phobia of mine but something so severely defremating [sic] towards my family has come up in an article in Vanity Fair that has forced me to decide on breaking up my band. The article suggests that Courtney and I have been taking heroin continuously throughout her pregnancy which is not true. Courtney found out she was pregnant within the first month of our drug binge. She stopped using and has since been visiting Danny Goldbergs pediatrician on a regular basis. The doctors prognosis is that our child is in excellent health and theres no need to worry about anything. But this article has outright accused my wife of all kinds of hideously vile things to the point where Ive never seen such a crucifixion in a magazine. The womans entire objective was to harm Courtney and now after you read the article (I hope) something may be done about it. You may not even be aware that Courtneys band Hole is also on DGC. They are a very important band to be heard especially my wifes openess and embrace of womens rights and homosexuality. This person who wrote the article Lynn Hirschberg must have her karma broken. Some way. Its either her or me. I love my wife and soon to be new daughter too much to let everyones low opinions of us ruin our lives together. I am now in rehab going on 18 days and Im really looking forward to having a family at this point fuck NIRVANA. Ive never admitted to using drugs in articles because I dont want my fans to do the same. We are capable of displaying a healthy attitude before our audience and the next record is easily as good as the last one, but Im so extremely pissed off about this piece of trash journalism that Ill lay anything on the line for the love of my wife and daughter.

Sincerely Kurt Cobain.”