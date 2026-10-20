Kurt Cobain’s Death Faces Renewed Scrutiny as Police Watchdog Launches Investigation

A new police probe into the death of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain may uphold doubts on his suicide ruling.

The reports that sources connected to the investigation indicated that Seattle’s Office of Police Accountability has gotten involved. The department is looking into the claims against former Chief Shon Barnes.

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According to the allegations, Barnes “acknowledged evidence collected” at the scene of Cobain’s death was “contradictory” to details of the original police report. In 2025, Barnes had a sit-down with private investigators. He allegedly told them that no blood was found on the hand that Cobain supposedly shot himself with. This was considered a crucial piece of information in police’s suicide determination.

Police ruled Kurt Cobain’s death a suicide shortly after he died in April 1994

Kurt Cobain died on April 5, 1994. Police investigators ultimately ruled his death a suicide. Over the years, theories have purported that Cobain did not kill himself and that there was, in fact, evidence to the contrary.

In early 2026, a group of independent researchers announced that they’d found enough evidence to support the notion that Cobain’s death was a homicide. This “unofficial private sector team of forensic scientists” included independent researcher Michelle Wilkins and investigative specialist Brian Burnett.

“This is a homicide,” Burnett told journalists at the time. “We’ve got to do something about this.” Watkins went on to explain some of the evidence they found. “There are things in the autopsy that go, well, wait, this person didn’t die very quickly of a gunshot blast,” she stated. “The necrosis of the brain and liver happens in an overdose. It doesn’t happen in a shotgun death.”

Until now, Seattle city officials have remained steadfast in upholding Kurt Cobain’s suicide ruling

In response to the original report, the Medical Examiner’s Office spokesperson offered a statement. “King County Medical Examiner’s Office worked with the local law enforcement agency, conducted a full autopsy, and followed all of its procedures in coming to the determination of the manner of death as a suicide,” they stated.

“Our office is always open to revisiting its conclusions if new evidence comes to light,” they continued. “But we’ve seen nothing to date that would warrant re-opening of this case and our previous determination of death.”

A Seattle Police Department spokesperson also issued a statement. “Our detective concluded that he died by suicide,” they stated. “And this continues to be the position held by this department.”

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