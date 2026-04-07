Kurt Vile Just Announced a New Album and a 2026 World Tour

Kurt Vile announced today that his next album, Philadelphia’s been good to me, will be out May 29 on Verve records.

The indie rock stalwart also debuted the album’s first single, “Chance to Bleed,” alongside a loooong list of 2026 tour dates. Read on to hear the new single and see the complete list of tour dates below.

Videos by VICE

Philadelphia’s been good to me will be Vile’s tenth studio album. His last album, watch my moves, came out in 2022.

Vile said in a statement, “This is my ‘bringing it all back home to Philly’ record. I’m treating it like my last record. I put everything into it. It’s my best vocal record. It’s my best electric guitar record. It’s my most organic record, made in the comfort of my own zone.”

Awesome.

Kurt Vile 2026 Tour

Kurt Vile and the Violators’ 2026 tour, dubbed the KV’s Been Good to Me Tour, kicks off with a North American run, which begins June 16 in Toronto, Ontario. Stops include Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Detroit, Michigan; Chicago, Illinois; Portland, Oregon; Los Angeles, California; Nashville, Tennessee; and Brooklyn, New York, among many others.

The KV’s Been Good to Me wraps up its North American leg with a hometown show in, where else, Philadelphia, on July 25. The crew will then hop the pond for shows in Hamburg, Copenhagen, Paris, Luxembourg, Munich, Prague, Bristol, London, Glasgow, Dublin, and tons more.

Then they are heading back to the USA for a few more midwestern and southern dates. Whew. See the full tour routing below.

“Chance to Bleed” official video

Play video

06/16 — Toronto, ON @ History *

06/17 — Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre *

06/19 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground *

06/20 — Greenfield, MA @ Green River Festival

06/21 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony (North to Shore Fest) *

06/22 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre *

06/23 — Cleveland, OH @ The Roxy *

06/25 — Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall *

06/26 — Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed *

06/27 — Eau Claire, WI @ Blue Ox Music Festival

06/28 — St Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre %

07/01 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom @

07/02 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall %

07/03 — Seattle, WA @ 5th Avenue Theatre %

07/05 — South Lake Tahoe, CA @ The Hangar %

07/07 — San Francisco, CA @ The Castro Theater %

07/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo %

07/09 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park %

07/10 — Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren %

07/11 — Santa Fe, NM @ The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Co. %

07/13 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theatre !

07/14 — Houston, TX @ Heights Theater !

07/15 — Dallas, TX @ Longhorn Ballroom !

07/17 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern !

07/18 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium !

07/19 — Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel !

07/20 — Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom !

07/22 — Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre !

07/23 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount !

07/24 — Boston, MA @ Royale !

07/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Dell Music Center >$

08/13 — Paredes de Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura Festival

08/15 — Saint-Malo, FR @ La Route du Rock

08/17 — Hamburg, DE @ Mojo

08/18 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

08/21 — Trondheim, NO @ Pstereo

08/23 — Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

08/24 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

08/25 — Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

08/27 — La Tour-de-Peilz, CH @ Nox Orae

08/28 — Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine

08/29 — Luxembourg, LU @ Den Atelier

08/30 — Köln, DE @ Gloria

09/01 — Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

09/02 — Prague, CZ @ Archa+

09/03 — Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt

09/04 — Maastricht, NL @ Zero for Three

09/06 — Dorset, UK @ End of the Road

09/07 — Bristol, UK @ The Crane %

09/08 — Brighton, UK @ Chalk %

09/09 — London, UK @ Troxy %

09/11 — Manchester, UK @ The Ritz %

09/12 — Birmingham, UK @ XOYO %

09/13 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 TV Studio %

09/14 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street %

09/15 — Leeds, UK @ Project %

11/04 — Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall $

11/05 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall $

11/06 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall $

11/07 — St. Louis, MO @ The Sovereign $

11/08 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall $

11/10 — Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s $

11/11 — Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall $

11/12 — Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room $

11/13 — Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s $

11/14 — Denver, CO @ Summit $

11/16 — Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge $

11/17 — Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall $ #

11/18 — New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theatre $

11/20 — Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club $

11/21 — Charleston, SC @ The Music Farm $

11/22 — Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre $

11/23 — Richmond, VA @ The National

11/24 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar $

* = w/ The Sadies

% = w/ Ryan Davis & The Roadhouse Band

@ = w/ Alex Amen

! = w/ Being Dead

$ = w/ Twisted Teens

> = w/ TAGABOW

# = w/ Optic Sink