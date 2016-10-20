Kurt Vile, The Specials and Princess Nokia: This is Golden Plains 2017

​Photo by Alberto Vargas​​, from Instagram​.

For the past eleven years, the team behind Golden Plains have managed to baffle us with their savant-like ability to curate a line up. From pairing Freddie Gibbs with the Buzzcocks last year, to the Village People and Conor Oberst the year before, even with expectations this high, they’ve never yet disappointed.

Videos by VICE

Yesterday, Aunty Meredith announced the final, full, this-is-it-now-pay-attention line up, and it is really something. And we’re not just saying that to be polite.

Joining the already announced headliners Neil Finn and The Specials in the Supernatural Amphitheatre next year include outlaw noise ensemble Chain and The Gang, American rapper-of-the-moment Princess Nokia, Australian scum-punk heroes Ausmuteants, and Californian singer-songwriter Margaret Glaspy, among a whole heap of other veritably amazing talent.

With next year’s epic long-weekend to take place under the fulcrum of a full moon, event organisers have also revealed the addition of a themed camping ground, new sound system, and new foods to add to this already astronomical situation.

Ballot details and the full line-up here​.