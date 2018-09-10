Kurt Vile’s New Song “Bassackwards” Is as Floaty As You’d Hope

Kurt Vile, a chill guy who makes woozy guitar music and looks good in flannel, will release his seventh studio LP next month. Bottle It In, Vile’s first solo record since 2015 and his first full-length since last year’s Lotta Sea Lice with Courtney Barnett, is due out via Matador on October 12. The first single from the record, “Bassackwards,” is a near-ten-minute rumination on the cosmos and the mind. “I was on the moon, but moreso I was on the grass / So I was chilling out / But with a very drifting mind,” he sings, still sounding like Bob Dylan before his buzz got harshed.

Bottle It In will feature contributions from Kim Gordon, Cass McCombs, Lucius, Stella Mozgawa, and Mary Lattimore. Watch the video for “Bassackwards” at the top of the page.

