BANG! LYRICAL BLOW TO THE JAW! Kurupt FM’s New Single Is Here

How do you kill an MC? Tell him grime and rap are all the same and hope his head instantly explodes in anger? Swap his mic for Stripe from the Gremlins movie? Poison him maybe? Pop some polonium in his half flat Stella? Well, if you watched the first episode of the new series of Kurupt FM’s People Just Do Nothing last week, you’ll know that it’s none of the above. Because the show closed with “Heart Monitor Riddem”, their brand new single, which concludes that the only real way to kill an MC is simply with an all caps BANG! LYRICAL BLOW TO THE JAW!

Now, that song is online for you to listen to in full. The weird thing about Kurupt FM, right, is that their tracks actually legitimately bang even though this whole thing is a total joke. Which makes for a slightly unnerving experience when you find yourself passionately screaming all the words to “Get Out The Way” at one of their live shows, like its Beyonce at the O2. “Heart Monitor Riddem” is another one for this category; a legitimate joke banger that can make you crease and rave all at once.

Listen to the track on Spotify below or download it via iTunes here.