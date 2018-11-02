Kweku Collins Isn’t a Fan of Colonization, But Who Is?

This week on Noisey Radio, Olly Alexander from British synth-pop band Years & Years is in the house to bring us music off the group’s new project, Palo Santo. Then, Chicago rapper/producer Kweku Collins drops off brand new music and gets deep into how colonialism ruined everything. “The powers that be are still wreaking havoc over the people in this country. It’s so rampant…the disease that colonization has spread, people have really lost sight of what human nature is.” Plus we remember the late artist Young Greatness, who passed away tragically this week at just 34.

Listen here at 11 AM EST/8AM PST and 11 PM EST/8 PM PST.

Intro Mix

Young Greatness – “Moolah”

Lil Peep – “Runaway”

10cellphones – “Testin Me”

Lil Wop – “Extensions”

Wifisfuneral – “Ever Seen a Demon”

Matt OX – “Jetlag” feat. Chief Keef

Olly Alexander of Years & Years

Years & Years – “King”

Years & Years – “Real”

Years & Years – “If You’re Over Me”

Years & Years – “All For You”

Kweku Collins

Kweku Collins – “Sisko and Kasidy” feat. Ajani Jones

Kweku Collins – “ET”

Kweku Collins – “jump.i”