Kygo Will Perform “Carry Me” at the Rio Olympic Closing Ceremony This Sunday

Norwegian DJ and producer Kygo will make an appearance at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games Closing Ceremony with a performance of his song, “Carry Me,” with guest vocalist Julia Michaels. The Closing Ceremony takes place on August 21 at 8 PM BRT (7 PM EST).

“The opportunity to be a part of the Closing Ceremony of the Olympic Games in Rio is a huge milestone in my career and it will be the biggest performance of my life,” Kygo said in a press release.

His performance is part of a content collaboration with Sony Music Entertainment and the soon-to-launch Olympic Channel. The Olympic Channel will be a multi-platform digital media company which will broadcast Olympic-related content year round.

“I’ve been a sports fan since forever, and to be able to combine this with my music and help to launch something like the Olympic Channel is a dream come true!” said the producer.

According to Olympic Channel representatives,Kygo was chosen for his music’s connection to young fans across the globe.

“As one of the hottest music acts in the world, Kygo’s music speaks to new generations of Olympic fans,” added Mark Parkman, General Manager of the Olympic Channel. According to the Olympic Channel, fans can follow Kygo’s journey to Rio on their feed. Earlier this month, we looked at what Olympic athletes listen to before they compete.