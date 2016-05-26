Kyle Lowry’s Reaction to the Boxscore Sums up Game 5 between Raptors-Cavs

That’s what it looks like to get shitkicked in a pivotal playoff game.

Toronto’s Game 5 loss was every bit as ugly as Lowry made it seem. The Raps were essentially no-shows against Cleveland on Wednesday, getting pumped 116-78 to fall down 3-2 in their Eastern Conference finals matchup.

Videos by VICE

It was over early, as the Raptors were down 18 after one quarter and managed just 34 points in the first half after miraculously winning back-to-back home games against the Cavaliers to even the series at 2-2. Toronto, which trailed by 43 at one point, hosts Cleveland on Friday in a must-win Game 6.

If Raptors fans are looking for a little bit of hope… Toronto is 4-0 at home versus the Cavs this season.

For more great expressions from Toronto’s all-star guard, who was limited to 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting from the field, watch his postgame presser with teammate DeMar DeRozan.