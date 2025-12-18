Kylie Minogue Says She Misses the ‘Experimental Side’ of Making Music in the 90s

In 2024, Kylie Minogue expressed her nostalgia for the 90s and 2000s, saying to The Times, “I miss almost everything about the 1990s.” She specified the “freedom” of that time, the lack of smartphones and scrolling, of being young, making music, and being “in it and among it.”

In December 2025, speaking with NME on the heels of her new album Kylie Christmas (Fully Wrapped), Minogue elaborated on that nostalgia for the 90s. When asked if there were things she knew now that her younger self would have benefited from, Minogue highlighted the positive of age and experience.

“There are definitely positives that have come from experience and from having a different type of voice. I don’t mean my singing voice,” she clarified, “but in the way that my opinion comes out now, probably more than it did back then.”

She continued, “Having the kit of experience makes a huge difference, and I really wanted that throughout my early years. I only started in 87, so [the 90s were] still quite early years for me.”

Kylie Minogue on the ‘Youthfulness’ of Making Music in the early 2000s

The 90s may have been early years for Kylie Minogue, but that doesn’t stop her from feeling nostalgic for that time. Still, she recognizes the privilege and benefit of her experience.

“I’m so proud that I’ve stood the course and earned that box of experience, but I still want to keep adding to it,” she said. Minogue spoke about the shift in the mid-90s London music scene, where rave and club hits gave way to grunge and art-pop.

“It went from the late 80s [and] early 90s with rave and house music, to all of a sudden it’s all about Björk and Garbage!” she said. “I’m [proud] that I somehow managed to flirt with all of that.”

But there’s still something about the freedom of the 90s that has a hold on Kylie Minogue. She said that she still stands by her past comments about missing that era of music, and was reminded of that just recently.

“I have seen some footage recently from the 90s at Real World Studios with [producer] Steve Anderson, and we weren’t on our phones,” she said. “We had the whiteboard for writing lists, and it felt like there was a youthfulness. That I miss, and the sense of just throwing everything at it. I’d love to have a bit of that experimental side back.”

Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images