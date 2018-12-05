Kyrie Irving Roasted About Duke by Children’s Hospital Patient

It’s unfortunate that news outlets pass up on a lot of content surrounding the charity that players do because it’s genuinely a powerful force in the world. But the truth of the matter is that it’s often the same thing: players show up, people may or may not recognize who they are, and then something a little silly happens. It’s fun, it’s nice.

But in this case, with the Boston Celtics visiting Boston Children’s Hospital, Kyrie Irving probably wishes he wasn’t so well recognized—because one of the kids had a lot to dish at him, especially regarding his alma mater Duke.

Videos by VICE

It’s kind of unclear what Kyrie was going for in his holiday attire—Is he a Christmas tree? Is he some kind of Harry Potter professor—but anyway, he showed up to one kid’s room, and the kid was ready for him and dealt out the sauce:

Earlier at @BostonChildrens @KyrieIrving got into a (semi-heated) argument about @DukeMBB/ College basketball 😂🏀 pic.twitter.com/DZZZTVZGcQ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 5, 2018

In case you can’t hear it, it seems like Kyrie was having a little trouble answering some of the kid’s college basketball questions, so the kid lobbed him a big softball: who won the Duke Gonzaga game at the Maui Invitational earlier this season? (spoiler alert: Duke lost 89-87).

Kyrie, incredulous, starts stammering and makes some point about Michigan, and then Brad Stevens pushed the kid to be honest with himself, with the kid eventually admitting that Duke was one of the better teams he’s seen. But still! The kid didn’t back down when one of the best ball handlers in the league came at him. This is true resilience.

Kyrie apparently wasn’t too wounded because he also helped lead the Celtics in some Christmas carols at one point in the day:

🎄🎅 @KyrieIrving led the @Celtics in "Jingle Bells" as the team brought some holiday cheer to @BostonChildrens earlier today 😍 🎶 #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/4ZwVaxHFhv — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 4, 2018

But it seems that athletes shouldn’t step up to a children’s hospital expecting some kind of cakewalk, fun and games and songs. Best prepare some flash cards, because these kids are bringing the heat nowadays.