L7’s Jennifer Finch Suddenly Passes Away at 59 After Battling Brain Cancer

Tragedy strikes for friends, family, and fans of L7’s Jennifer Finch. The band’s bassist passed away at 59 years old after an aggressive bout with brain cancer. In an Instagram post, the band confirmed the devastating news.

“With a very heavy heart we announce that our beloved bandmate, friend, and fellow troublemaker Jennifer Finch has passed away today,” the band shared in the caption. “She had a long courageous fight with brain cancer and was loved by many wonderful friends, musical peers and fans worldwide. We love you Jennifer.”

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Additionally, L7 shared a statement mourning the loss of Finch and how her “fierce spirit, humor and boundless creativity helped shape L7 and changed all of our lives forever.” “Jennifer was a true original who lived entirely on her own terms, and the impact she made on music, art and everyone lucky enough to know her cannot be measured. We love her beyond words and will carry her with us always. Rest in power our dear friend.”

Finch’s battle with brain cancer came fast and aggressive. Back in May, L7 announced The Last Hurrah Tour, which would’ve started in October. However, she faced a lot of complications after surgery. Consequently, she had to withdraw from the shows completely in order to receive extensive medical care at home.

Jennifer Finch Dies at 59 Years Old After Battle With Brain Cancer

“The Last Hurrah Tour was planned along with Jennifer when all four of us were in good health and spirits,” a band statement read. “Although she will not be able to join us for the upcoming U.S. dates, Jennifer has asked us to continue with the tour as planned. We will honor her request while making her care and well-being our immediate priority.”

Moreover, L7, along with friends and family, fervently asked for fan support in covering expenses on GoFundMe. “The cost of giving Jennifer the care she needs is overwhelming,” another statement said. “But it’s what gives her the best chance for meaningful improvement while maintaining as much comfort, dignity, and independence as possible. These funds will also help to ensure Jennifer’s life work keeps making noise long after this moment.”

Finch joined the legendary grunge band back in 1986. After the band thrived through most of the 90s, the bassist departed the band in 1996. Mourning her father, numerous health battles, and money issues saw her continue to stay out of the spotlight. Eventually, she would join other bands before reuniting with L7 in 2014.