La Liga Clubs to Be Fined For Allowing Empty Seats on TV Coverage

La Liga plans to fine clubs for allowing empty seats to be shown on television, in a bid to improve the league’s appeal to a worldwide audience.



According to ESPN, the president of the Spanish league, Javier Tebas, has declared that new regulations make it mandatory for clubs to fill the sections of their stadiums that are covered by certain camera angles. This is intended to make league matches look better attended, and hence give La Liga the same allure as its major competitors.

La Liga’s average attendance for the 2015/16 season was 28,191, almost 9,000 below the Premier League average. Meanwhile, the Bundesliga’s average attendance stands at an impressive 43,300.

Tebas has said that teams will have to allocate tickets in the right places to avoid incurring fines. He claimed that the move will also encourage clubs to increase attendances.

In May 2015, Spain introduced new laws to ensure that television rights to La Liga be sold and pooled collectively. Prior to that, Real Madrid and Barcelona had arranged their own deals.

This has doubtlessly contributed to attempts to brand La Liga as a whole. The regulations on showing empty seats are intended to improve the league’s television product, and so increase viewing figures.

